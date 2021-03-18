MK Dons youngster Matthew Sorinola has been catching the eye with the League One side over recent games.

The left-back has chipped in with four assists in their last two games.

Russell Martin’s side could face a real battle to keep hold of him at the end of the season with his current contract expiring this summer.

Sorinola, who is 20 years old, was linked with Championship trio Brentford, Middlesbrough and Bournemouth in the January transfer window, as per a report by TEAMtalk.

Premier League clubs like Leeds United and West Ham United were also credited with an interest by that report which shows he is attracting attention.

Sorinola has been offered a new deal by MK Dons but is yet to commit his future to the third tier side, sparking talk that he could be on his way out the exit door at the end of the campaign.

He has burst into their side this season and has made 29 appearances in all competitions this term, chipping in with six assists.

The youngster started his career in the academy of Fulham and rose up through their youth ranks. However, they let him go in 2016 and he subsequently linked up with the Dons.

He signed his first professional contract in 2019 and played three times last season before being loaned out to non-league side Beaconsfield Town to gain experience.

Sorinola has since returned to Stadium MK and established himself as a key first-team player.