Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has labelled attacking midfielder Marcus Tavernier as one of the club’s best players.

The Middlesbrough boss was speaking to Teesside Live about their intense footballing schedule. He called it ‘horrendous’ and ‘scandalous’, suggesting it’s a main reason for injuries this season.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the season is slightly shorter than usual and so games are more tightly packed together. Clubs have had to balance three domestic competitions and some players have been called away on international duty too.

Paddy McNair looks to be latest casualty for the club after coming off against Preston. He will presumably miss Boro’s next game after sustaining a knee injury in the 2-0 win.

But despite the injury, and bemoaning the schedule, Warnock said he was happy to have Marcus Tavernier back for selection after time out injured and labelled him one of their ‘best players’.

The 21-year-old has been one of Boro’s best players so far this season. He missed nine of their last 11 games with an injury but returned against Preston. Tavernier was introduced as a half-time substitute and scored five minutes after coming on.

“You miss Tav,” said Warnock.

“He moans like hell but I miss his moaning, he’s good to have around the place.

“He’s got that enthusiasm, he’s like a young kid at school who wants to play in every game. Sometimes he overdoes it and takes an extra touch or whatever but his enthusiasm shines through, you miss your best players.”

Tavernier could start from the off in Middlesbrough’s next fixture, replacing the injured McNair. The Teessiders take on Millwall at The Den on Saturday before the international break. After that they play three of the current top seven in the Championship. They face Bournemouth, Watford and Barnsley back to back before taking on a plethora of sides at the bottom of the league in their final run-in.