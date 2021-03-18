The FA have announced that Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has been charged with a breach of rule E3 after his post-match interview comments at Swansea City.

Middlesbrough lost at Swansea City 2-1 at the start of the month. But the defeat was marred by controversy.

After Andre Ayew got the opener, Middlesbrough had a perfectly good goal ruled out. Defender Marc Bola struck an unstoppable shot into the top corner, but it was pulled back for a foul by Yannick Bolasie in the build-up.

Replays show the on loan Everton winger got a clear touch on the ball to put in the path of Bola to strike.

But referee Gavin Ward was the centre of attention again later in the game.

Sam Morsy levelled things up for Boro in the 91st minute. But Ward gave a penalty to Swansea in the 97th minute for Ayew to slot home. The decision to award the spot kick has continued to split pundits and footballing neutrals since.

After the game, away manager Neil Warnock spoke to Sky Sports about the referee’s performance, claiming his side were ‘let down by a team of officials that weren’t good enough on the day’. He went on to ask coincidentally ‘How can I come on here now and not get fined?’

The FA’s statement reads:

‘It is alleged that comments made by the manager during a post-match interview constitute improper conduct as they questioned the integrity of the match official and/or implied bias and/or were personally offensive and/or bring the game into disrepute contrary to FA Rule E3.1.’

Middlesbrough as a club were charged by the FA for failing to keep their players and staff under control at the final whistle. Many crowded around the referee at full-time to vent their frustrations and were punished by the governing body accordingly.