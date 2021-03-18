QPR came from behind to beat Millwall 3-2 in the Championship last night.

Mark Warburton’s QPR side looked to heading to an unexpected home defeat v Millwall last night, when goals from Jed Wallace and Mason Bennett gave the Lions a 2-0 lead at half-time.

Soon after the restart though, Charlie Austin’s sixth goal in 14 Championship outings got the comeback underway, with fellow January arrivals Stefan Johansen and Jordy de Wijs completing the comeback.

It was de Wijs’ goal in the 86th-minute that won the game, and the man on loan from Hull City has won over a lot of hearts since joining the Rs on loan.

He’s now made three Championship appearances for the club – winning all three of those. His solidity and non-nonsense style at the back has been a huge addition to the defence, and many QPR fans would love to see him sign permanently.

See what these QPR fans had to say on Twitter about de Wijs’ performance: