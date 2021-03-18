QPR came from behind to beat Millwall 3-2 in the Championship last night.

Mark Warburton’s QPR side looked to heading to an unexpected home defeat v Millwall last night, when goals from Jed Wallace and Mason Bennett gave the Lions a 2-0 lead at half-time.

Soon after the restart though, Charlie Austin’s sixth goal in 14 Championship outings got the comeback underway, with fellow January arrivals Stefan Johansen and Jordy de Wijs completing the comeback.

It was de Wijs’ goal in the 86th-minute that won the game, and the man on loan from Hull City has won over a lot of hearts since joining the Rs on loan.

He’s now made three Championship appearances for the club – winning all three of those. His solidity and non-nonsense style at the back has been a huge addition to the defence, and many QPR fans would love to see him sign permanently.

See what these QPR fans had to say on Twitter about de Wijs’ performance:

Jordy de Wijs is the best Dutch centre back in England’s top 4 leagues. That man can have my children. — 🚂💪🏼 (@sweetfawn479255) March 17, 2021

Who needs van dijk when you've got Jordy de wijs 😂😂💪 https://t.co/KzsQaKebC1 — Dillon (@Dcoffeydonnelly) March 17, 2021

jordy de wijs just scored a last minute winner for my club but if i saw him in real life i’d still run away in fear..

just me?#QPR #QPRMIL pic.twitter.com/86N9kGFQCB — IC10💥 (@KingIliasss10) March 17, 2021

Man like jordy de wijs — JWO (@webbolley) March 17, 2021

Really hope we get you signed straight up on a permanent contract! U rrs — qpr barnes (@warnockisagod) March 18, 2021

I’m guessing Jordy de Wijs pre match routine involves locking himself in a darkened room, switching on a strobe light and playing European thrash metal while punching a cupboard. #unit 👊👊👊 — Simon K. (@clashboy23) March 18, 2021

Once again absolutely brilliant. Keep it up Jordy👊 — QPR LATEST NEWS (@latest_qpr) March 18, 2021

well in big man, unbelievable header, team put in a real shift 2nd half — Josh (@joshbernstein12) March 17, 2021