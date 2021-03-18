Sheffield Wednesday took on former Premier League winner Danny Simpson on trial in midweek, but the club has ‘not made any decisions’ yet.

The 34-year-old was reported to be on trial with Sheffield Wednesday during a development game earlier in the week.

Formerly of the likes of Manchester United, Blackburn Rovers, Newcastle United, QPR, Leicester City and Huddersfield Town, Simpson has been without a cub since leaving Huddersfield at the end of last season.

Now linked with Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield Star’s Joe Crann has provided this update from Darren Moore on the Owls’ pursuit of Simpson:

“We’re yet to speak to him about it, we’ve not made any decisions at all.”#SWFC are having a look at Danny Simpson, and Darren Moore says they’ll see how things develop in the next couple of days. https://t.co/VDU4QeRHQC 🦉⚽️ pic.twitter.com/pmv4U679db — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) March 17, 2021

Wednesday have been limited to free signings this season – the likes of Andre Green and Sam Hutchinson came in over the winter transfer window, with funding limited at the club.

Owner Dejphon Chansiri has had to fork out on managers this season – Tony Pulis’ payout would’ve put a dent in his picket, and compensation to bring in Moore would’ve done also.