Charlton Athletic are in the hunt for a new manager to replace Lee Bowyer, who departed for Birmingham City earlier this week.

The Addicks have been linked with a few people over the past few days but a new name that has emerged in the running is Nigel Adkins.

Adkins, who is 56 years old, is currently the odds-on favourite for the position (see tweet below by The Sack Race).

Nigel Adkins is now priced at just 1/8 to return to management with Charlton. Here's a little bit about his managerial career so far… 👔🔴 Be Gamble Aware | +18#CAFC — The Sack Race (@thesackrace) March 18, 2021

The experienced boss has been out of the game since parting company with Hull City at the end of the 2018/19 campaign. He steadied the ship with the Tigers and they finished 13th in the Championship during his full season at the KCOM Stadium.

Read: Birmingham City set sights on Charlton Athletic man

Adkins guided Southampton from League One to the Premier League during his time with the Saints, having previously won two promotions to the Championship with Scunthorpe United.

He has also managed the likes of Reading and Sheffield United in the past and is weighing up his next move.

Here is what the Charlton fans have been saying on Twitter about him-

To be honest @SandgaardThomas saved our club and if he decides Adkins is his man , well so be it and it gets my backing … all I want is to get back inside The Valley, beer with my mates and to cheer the boys on #cafc — john roach (@CHARLTONTILIDIE) March 18, 2021

The more I read about Nigel Adkins the more I think he’d be a good fit for #cafc. But just because he’s the bookie’s favourite doesn’t mean it’s a done deal. However, Adkins/JJ combo sounds good to me. — Ex-Cameraman Jim 😬🎥 (@exCameramanJim) March 18, 2021

If you were expecting a Premier League manager 🙄🤦 Adkins will always be disappointing. But he has got out of this league 3 times, plays attacking football and promotes youth. #cafc — Chunes_CAFC (@CafcChunes) March 18, 2021

If Thomas Sandgaard does appoint Adkins we should give our support. He’s the owner and he saved us. You don’t need to be David Blaine to escape L1 and no wage cap next season.

We have our club back and so whoever TS backs let’s get behind ‘em (unless they are palace) #cafc — Robcafc (@crimp_it) March 18, 2021

I’ll fully back Nigel Adkins. Who knows he might work wonders. If he doesn’t then i’ll soon change my mind. #cafc — Rheas (@smit112) March 17, 2021

Let’s be honest, if you really thought we could get Wilder or Howe, then it’s really not surprising you’re unimpressed by Adkins, but it you that’s the problem. #cafc — Charlton Strife (@TwistedShoe) March 17, 2021

Adkins a dinosaur been out the game to long …says the fans saying Curbs should get the gig #cafc — London init geezer (@Miketyson2007) March 17, 2021

Adkins seems odd and underwhelming at first but it makes sense. ✅ 3 promotions from L1

✅ did well in his last job

✅ great record of bringing through youth

✅ attacking football It could work and we should get behind him. People tweeting TS moaning are embarrassing. #cafc — Reece (@ReeCAFC16) March 17, 2021

Should Charlton appoint Adkins?