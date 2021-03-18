Charlton Athletic are in the hunt for a new manager to replace Lee Bowyer, who departed for Birmingham City earlier this week. 

The Addicks have been linked with a few people over the past few days but a new name that has emerged in the running is Nigel Adkins.

Adkins, who is 56 years old, is currently the odds-on favourite for the position (see tweet below by The Sack Race).

The experienced boss has been out of the game since parting company with Hull City at the end of the 2018/19 campaign. He steadied the ship with the Tigers and they finished 13th in the Championship during his full season at the KCOM Stadium.

George Wood/Getty Images Sport

Read: Birmingham City set sights on Charlton Athletic man

Adkins guided Southampton from League One to the Premier League during his time with the Saints, having previously won two promotions to the Championship with Scunthorpe United.

He has also managed the likes of Reading and Sheffield United in the past and is weighing up his next move.

Here is what the Charlton fans have been saying on Twitter about him-

Should Charlton appoint Adkins?

Yes

No