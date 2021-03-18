Lee Bowyer wants Johnnie Jackson to be his assistant manager at Birmingham City, as per a report by London News Online.

The former Addicks boss wants to reunite with the 38-year-old at St. Andrew’s.

Jackson has been placed in caretaker charge until a successor is found for Boywer at the Valley.

He won his first game in charge against Bristol Rovers 3-2 on Tuesday night but it is yet to be known whether they will consider him for the full-time role.

Jackson knows Charlton inside out and isn’t a bad option to become their new permanent boss. However, their owner Thomas Sandgaard may be eyeing an external appointment.

The former midfielder joined the club as a player in 2010 having previously played for the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Colchester United and Notts County. He went on to make 279 appearances for the Addicks in all competitions before hanging up his boots in in 2018.

Jackson has since been involved in the coaching set-up with the London club but is now wanted by Birmingham as Bowyer looks to strengthen his backroom staff.

Charlton could have a new manager in place for their trip to AFC Wimbledon this weekend and that was the plan earlier this week.

It will be interesting to see if anything develops over the next 48 hours or so.

Will Jackson go to Birmingham?