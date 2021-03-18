Millwall lost 3-2 away at QPR in the Championship last night, having had a two-goal lead at half-time.

Goals from Jed Wallace and Mason Bennett had given Millwall an unexpected two-goal lead at the break.

It could’ve been their second-straight win on the road having overcome Derby County prior to last night, but QPR would find three goals in the second-half to claim an impressive 3-2 win.

For the home side, it was a huge performance in the second 45 and a win that brings them level on 49 points with 10th-place Millwall.

But for Gary Rowett and Millwall fans, it’s a painful defeat, and a timely reminder of how far Millwall are from achieving a top-six finish in the Championship.

There were a number of poor performers last night, but Alex Pearce took the majority of Millwall fans’ online anger throughout the game.

He was deemed at fault for two of the goals, if not all three in what was his 18th Championship appearance of the season.

See what these Millwall fans had to say on Twitter about Pearce’s performance last night:

pearce should never play another game — Harry (@hs_1885) March 17, 2021

Get Pearce out the club! The blokes pub league standard — Ryan (@LongleyRyan) March 17, 2021

89 minutes too late for the Pearce substitute. — JoeHally (@Joe1Hally) March 17, 2021

thank god pearce is off — henry ive (@henryive3) March 17, 2021

Alex Pearce literally cost us all 3 goals — Jack Carter (@JackCarter_1987) March 17, 2021

Please get rid of Alex Pearce … he’s awful — Ryan (@LongleyRyan) March 17, 2021