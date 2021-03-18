Birmingham City got off to a winning start under new manager Lee Bowyer last night, overcoming play-off hopefuls Reading 2-1.

As many would’ve expected, Bowyer’s arrival at Birmingham City has had an instant impact on results.

His appointment this week was a hugely popular one and already he’s got a win to his name, beating Reading 2-1 at St Andrew’s in what was a huge win for Blues.

They’ve now pulled six points clear of Rotherham United in 22nd with what was only their fourth Championship win of 2021.

Every player out there last night gave their all for their new manager, and for the fans too, and one man who never shies away from putting in the hard yards is Scott Hogan.

He played the full 90-minutes in what was his 28th Championship appearance of the season, tweeting after the game:

It has a been a while. But I loved every single minute of that game . An absolute pleasure to be part of that group tonight 🔥💪🏼⚽️ even if I didn’t get a shot or goal 😂😂 @BCFC — Scott Hogan (@ScottHogan_9) March 17, 2021

After enduring such a painful, drab season under Aitor Karanka, last night’s performance was a joy to watch as a fan and as a player, it would’ve been equally exciting to play in.

Bowyer has come in and given Blues a bit more license to attack and to roam, thrusting off those reigns that Karanka was constantly putting on his side.

Substitutions were a plus last night as well – if Karanka was in the dugout and went into half-time at 1-1 as they did, we all know how it would’ve panned out.

But instead, Birmingham City look a new side and it’ll give them huge confidence of beating the drop, and of challenging in the Championship next season.

Up next for Bowyer’s side is a trip to high-flyers Watford this weekend.