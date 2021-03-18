Sunderland won 2-0 away at Accrington Stanley in League One last night, moving them up to 3rd in the table and just two points behind 2nd-place Peterborough United.

Second-half goals from Ross Stewart and Charlie Wyke gave Sunderland a comfortable away win at Accrington last night, in another all-round good performance from Lee Johnson’s side.

It comes after their weekend win at Wembley and they could easily have taken their foot off the gas going into last night’s game.

But they didn’t – Sunderland put in another promotion-worthy performance against strong opposition in Accrington, with a number of players standing out.

Janaury signing Carl Winchester was one of those – he’s gradually growing into the team and as fans say, he looks a really ‘tidy player’.

He struggled in his opening one or two games. But now, plenty of Sunderland fans are starting to warm to the midfielder.

See what these Sunderland fans had to say on Twitter about Winchester’s performance last night: