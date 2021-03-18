Sunderland won 2-0 away at Accrington Stanley in League One last night, moving them up to 3rd in the table and just two points behind 2nd-place Peterborough United.

Second-half goals from Ross Stewart and Charlie Wyke gave Sunderland a comfortable away win at Accrington last night, in another all-round good performance from Lee Johnson’s side.

It comes after their weekend win at Wembley and they could easily have taken their foot off the gas going into last night’s game.

But they didn’t – Sunderland put in another promotion-worthy performance against strong opposition in Accrington, with a number of players standing out.

Janaury signing Carl Winchester was one of those – he’s gradually growing into the team and as fans say, he looks a really ‘tidy player’.

He struggled in his opening one or two games. But now, plenty of Sunderland fans are starting to warm to the midfielder.

See what these Sunderland fans had to say on Twitter about Winchester’s performance last night:

Carl Winchester is getting better and better everytime I see him play he was outstanding tonight. #SAFC — Oluwaseun Bamgboye (@bamgboyeolu) March 17, 2021

Winchester is just a joy to watch on the ball, ridiculously calm under pressure and a proper grafter with a good eye for a pass, perfect replacement for Leadbitter. #SAFC — Luke (@TheSafcAnalyst) March 17, 2021

Carl Winchester is now starting to win plenty of fans over like been so calm and composed in the middle tonight #safc — jakeykirkbride (@JacobKirkbride) March 17, 2021

Carl Winchester is massively underrated, every time I’ve seen him play recently he’s been outstanding #SAFC — Brad (@braddfearnleyy) March 17, 2021

Carl Winchester is unreal #safc — conor (@conorsafc_) March 17, 2021

Firstly what a great performance from the lads, this is how you get promoted from this league turning those ugly 0-0 into wins!!

Tonight our branch MOTM is Winchester, by and far his best performance in 🔴⚪, and what a tidy footballer he looks as well.#HawayTheLads #SAFC ❤🤍 — Danish & Irish Sunderland Supporters Branch (@DanesIrishSAFC) March 17, 2021

Winchester MoM tonight IMO. Looks a real tidy player #safc — Graeme Atkinson (@_GraemeAtkinson) March 17, 2021