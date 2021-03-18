Sheffield football and talkSPORT reporter Alan Biggs has given a frank assessment of Sheffield Wednesday’s ‘dreadful’ 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town last night.

Darren Moore awaits his first win as Sheffield Wednesday manager. But he has his first point on the board now, halting a run of seven-straight defeats at home to fellow Championship strugglers Huddersfield Town last night.

His side took a 1-0 lead into half-time thanks to Josh Windass’ sixth Championship goal of the season. But as Biggs points out, Wednesday didn’t capitalise on that lead, and they were pegged back via a Callum Paterson own goal with 20-minutes remaining.

The point brings them to within three of Rotherham United. But Birmingham City in 21st have pulled nine clear of Wednesday after their win over Reading last night.

FT #SWFC 1 #HTAFC 1.

Dreadful. The game in general & Wednesday in particular. Got the lead, utterly failed to press an advantage. The onus was on them but Huddersfield produced the brighter performance. Owls looked a relegation side & no mistake. — Alan Biggs (@AlanBiggs1) March 17, 2021

It’s been a common theme among struggling Championship sides this season to take the lead, and subsequently do nothing to defend it.

We saw it most every weekend at Birmingham City when Aitor Karanka was at the helm – taking an early lead before going on the negative and eventually conceding an equaliser.

It was the case with Sheffield Wednesday last night. The Owls finished the game with 40% possession, allowing Carlos Corberan’s Huddersfield to have plenty of the ball and at the end of the game, more shots on goals and more shots on target than the home side.

Wednesday looked doomed, especially so with Birmingham City pulling nine points clear under new manager Lee Bowyer.

Up next for the Owls is a trip to Barnsley this weekend.