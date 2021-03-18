Speaking with Football Insider, former Aston Villa ace Alan Hutton has said Swansea City loan man Conor Hourihane’s time at Villa Park could be nearing an end.

The Irish midfielder linked up with Swansea City in the January transfer window, coming in to bolster Steve Cooper’s options in the middle of the park.

Conor Hourihane has been in impressive form for the Liberty Stadium outfit since joining on loan. In his 12 Championship appearances for the Swans, the 30-year-old has netted five goals and laid on one assist.

His deal at Villa Park is set to expire this summer, leaving question marks around his future with the club.

Hourihane had fallen down the pecking order with Dean Smith’s side in the first half of the season. Now, with the winter addition of Frenchman Morgan Sanson, former Villa man Alan Hutton has said the midfielder’s time with the club could be set to come to an end.

Speaking to Football Insider, Hutton labelled Hourihane as a “fantastic player” but said it could be time to move on. Here’s what he had to say:

“This is a difficult one for me. He’s a fantastic player, I always knew how good he is or can be. He’s gone out and he’s shown that again.

“You just wonder. Obviously (Morgan) Sanson coming in, and they’ve probably still got an eye on maybe another one coming in during the summer. Would his time be up at Villa?

“I hate to say it because he’s been there such a long time and a good servant to the club. If you’re not getting that game time you want and you’re happy elsewhere, you have to stay where you are.”

Hourihane would be an impressive signing for a Championship side should he become a free agent this summer. The midfielder has bags of Football League pedigree under his belt, starring in the second-tier with Aston Villa and former club Barnsley.

