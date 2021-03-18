Speaking to The Mail, Barrow’s assistant manager Sam Hird has confirmed ex-Blackburn Rovers and Swindon Town assistant manager Neil McDonald is working with the club’s backroom staff.

Barrow find themselves in a battle to maintain their League Two status as they look to build on last season’s promotion from the National League.

As it stands, the Holker Street outfit sit in 22nd place. The Bluebirds are five points clear of 23rd placed Grimsby Town with two games in hand. Barrow have won their last three games in a row, defeating title contenders Cheltenham Town 2-0 at the weekend.

Now, following their impressive victory over Michael Duff’s side, it has been revealed that Rob Kelly has made a new addition to his backroom staff.

Barrow’s assistant boss Sam Hird has said former Blackpool boss Neil McDonald has come into their coaching team. A long-term agreement to keep the 55-year-old is not in place, but McDonald will be helping Kelly and co in their efforts to stay in the fourth-tier.

Speaking to The Mail, Hird said:

“We’ve all got different strengths and weaknesses, but that’s part of a coaching team. Rob’s put that together, and it’s good to have Neil here as well.

“In the end we have one agenda, to keep the team in the Football League.”

Most of McDonald’s coaching career has been as an assistant manager, also spending time as manager of Carlisle United, Ostersunds FK, Blackpool and Limerick.

He spent just under a year working as Sam Allardyce’s assistant at Blackpool from 2009 to 2010. The Wallsend-born man oversaw 50 games at Ewood Park before his departure.

McDonald’s most recent stint coaching in England was with Swindon Town. Alongside Phil Brown, the former Newcastle United and Preston North End player lasted six months at the County Ground.