Speaking to the West London Sport, QPR boss Mark Warburton has moved to dismiss links with Harrogate Town loan man Josh McPake.

Reports emerged earlier this week claiming the League Two loan man was attracting Championship interest ahead of the summer window.

QPR were said keen on McPake, with second-tier rivals Bristol City also credited with interest in the Rangers loan man just a day later.

With plans for the summer window already underway, Rs boss Mark Warburton has said new signings are being lined up, acknowledging that competition for homegrown talents will be increased.

However, one British talent QPR look like they won’t be moving for is the recently linked McPake.

Warburton has addressed the transfer links, moving to dismiss the claims of interest in the Harrogate loan man. Speaking to West London Sport, he said:

“That’s one I’m unaware of. We’re linked with so many players and I’ve no idea where these rumours emanate from.

“Agents do it all the time. It’s just the nature of the game.”

Since joining the League Two side on loan in January, the 19-year-old winger has featured 14 times. In the process, McPake has netted two goals, featuring heavily on the wing for Simon Weaver’s side.

The Scottish youth international spent the first half of the campaign with Greenock Morton, where he laid on two assists in 10 games for the club.