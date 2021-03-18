Cardiff City youngster Kieron Evans has signed a new deal with the club, as confirmed on their official website.

Evans has been in and around the first-team picture over the course of the 2020/21 campaign and now, his efforts have been rewarded with a new deal.

Cardiff City confirmed on Wednesday that the 19-year-old had put pen to paper on a fresh contract. The playmaker will remain with the Bluebirds until the summer of 2022, signing a two-year extension with Mick McCarthy’s side.

The deal comes after speculation with a move to the top flight circulated earlier this year. Wales Online reported in February that Newcastle United, Sheffield United, West Brom and Burnley were keen on the Cardiff starlet.

Now, with his long-term future secured, Evans holds ambitions of building on what he has learnt in the last year.

Speaking to the club’s official website, the Welsh youngster has said it was a “no brainer” to sign a new deal with Cardiff City. Here’s what he had to say:

“I feel amazing. I’ve been at the club since I was ten. Signing my second pro contract here is a great feeling. It was a no-brainer for me. I want to prove that I can make it at this club.

“I’ve learnt a lot in the last 12 months with the 23s and the first-team and I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

Evans has appeared in the Bluebirds’ senior squad on three occasions this season.

He was an unused substitute in their 3-2 win over Birmingham City in December, featuring on the bench in their 2-1 loss to Norwich City earlier this year too.