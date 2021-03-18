According to a report from German news outlet Westfalen-Blatt, Norwich City are eyeing up a summer swoop for SC Paderborn defender Sebastian Schonlau.

The Canaries may well be preparing for Premier League football this summer. Daniel Farke’s side have a commanding lead at the top of the Championship table, sitting 10 points clear of 2nd placed Watford with nine games remaining.

Now, reports have claimed that one area Norwich City will be looking to strengthen their defensive ranks.

Norwich are looking at a possible move for centre-back Sebastian Schonlau, as per Westfalen-Blatt. The German news outlet has revealed that Farke’s side held an interest in the 26-year-old last summer but never made an offer for him.

The Canaries will reportedly look into renewing their interest in Schonlau this summer, with a move to England a possibility for the defender.

To date, the Warburg-born centre-back has spent his entire career playing in Germany. He has spent his entire career with Paderborn, spending time out on loan with SC Verl before breaking into the senior side.

With SC Paderborn, Schonlau has notched up 168 appearances for the first-team. In the process, he has netted eight goals and laid on nine assists. He became the club’s captain at the start of the 2020/21 season after captaining the club on occasion last season.

