Barnsley are going great guns at the moment. They currently sit 5th in the Sky Bet Championship table.

It is such a turnaround from last season when they survived by the skin of their teeth on the final day of the restarted 2019/20 campaign.

All that is just memory though, the Tykes are a totally different side.

One man helping to power that charge is American loanee Daryl Dike who brace against basement club Wycombe saw the 10-man Tykes win 3-1 on the night.

Dyke at the double for rampant Barnsley

Daryl Dike scored his 4th and 5th goals in Barnsley’s colours in the win over the Chairboys.

The 20-year-old is proving to be an astute loan from MSL side Orlando City SC. His temporary move to Oakwell has seen him add to the 8 goals that he scored in the MSL.

Those goals have helped Barnsley put together an astonishing unbeaten run of 12 games in the Championship – nine of these being wins.

The last time the South Yorkshire outfit tasted Championship defeat was a 1-0 loss to Watford back in mid-January.

Premier League ‘Big Six’ $10m bid for Dike

Dike joined Orlando City SC from the University of Virginia Cavaliers after he was drafted 5th in the MLS Superdraft process.

He was drafted that high on the potential that he has shown and the development that he has in front of him.

Such is this potential, that the Premier League has been alerted and there are already clubs sniffing around the talented youngster.

Four days ago, BBC Sport announced that a big bid had been submitted by one of the ‘Big Six’ Premier League sides.

Orlando City turned down a $10 million Premier League bid for young striker Daryl Dike as the Lions continue to hold out for an "extraordinary" offer. More here: https://t.co/JTU0o1uoqh — Julia Poe (@byjuliapoe) March 12, 2021

The above Twitter-linked article is not viewable by readers in Europe but the BBC Sport article (linked above) confirms some of the major details.

They report that Dike’s impact at Oakwell has led to “an approach from one of the big six Premier League” sides. It is an approach that the BBC say has seen a confirmed $10m bid turned down by Orlando.

Lowball Dike offer not justified

The way that Dike is playing, and tucking away the goals, you can see why the Premier League would be interested.

However, his performances are such that Orlando City is right to reject that $10m bid out-of-hand.

For what a side would be getting in Dike, $10m is below even a lowball, cheeky offer.

Should the Edmond native continue to bag like he is doing, that ‘Big Six’ side might want to revise their offer and raise it a little more.

Do Barnsley have any real hope of holding onto Daryl Dike?