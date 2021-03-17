Birmingham City won 2-1 at home to Reading in the Championship tonight, in Lee Bowyer’s first game as manager.

Birmingham City went into tonight under new management. It was Bowyer’s first game in the dugout and on the whole, things started positively for the former Blues midfielder.

He watched his new side take the lead against Championship high-flyers Reading, with Lukas Jutkiewicz netting after just four minutes.

Yakou Meite would equalise for Reading before half-time, but Blues skipper Harlee Dean was on hand to score his third goal of the season with 20-minutes remaining to hand Bowyer a winning start.

There were some fighting performances from Birmingham City players tonight but goalkeeper Neil Etheridge came under the spotlight.

He made a mistake leading to Meite’s goal, and it’s not the first time this season that the former Cardiff City man has made a costly error.

See what these Birmingham City fans had to say on Twitter about Etheridge’s performance v Reading tonight:

How many times has Etheridge ‘misjudged’ this season. Yes he’s made some amazing saves and kept us in games but he always seems to make basic mistakes! — CHRIS KEEN (@totallykeen) March 17, 2021

Etheridge unreal shot stopper but my postman is good at delivering post so does it count if he makes error after error — Jack Rudge (@JackRudge13) March 17, 2021

Etheridge is awful — Sean Ian Harris ⚽ (@SeanIanHarris) March 17, 2021

Sorry but etheridge looks dodgy at the moment — Jacko (@Andyjack83) March 17, 2021

Etherridge so inconsistent, needs confidence was so good start of season — Harvey Dutton (@harvey_dutton) March 17, 2021

So overrated etheridge — . (@evan_close3) March 17, 2021