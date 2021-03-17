Birmingham City fans grew increasingly disillusioned as the 2020/21 campaign dragged on under Aitor Karanka.

The Blues stumbled from dreadful performance to dreadful performance and Spaniard Karanka came in for flak.

Those calling for his head got their wish – the former Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest was boss sacked three days ago.

Birmingham reacted quickly and appointed Lee Bowyer as the new man at the helm – Bowyer having walked away from his job at League One Charlton Athletic a day earlier.

With fans hoping for a resurgence under Bowyer, things seemed to be looking up for them when Lukas Jutkiewicz (4′) netted early.

Here’s that opening goal for Jutkiewicz:

Despite taking that early lead and the raptures of Birmingham City fans, it wasn’t to last.

It was back to level terms when Reading’s Yakou Miete (36′) scored in his second, consecutive game back after injury to net his 8th goal in 15 games for Reading this season.