Sheffield Wednesday drew 1-1 at home to Huddersfield Town in the Championship tonight.

Sheffield Wednesday went into tonight’s game looking for their first win under Darren Moore, having lost all three of his opening games in the Wednesday dugout.

The visit of fellow strugglers Huddersfield Town presented a huge opportunity for Moore to put some points on the board, and he would’ve been delighted to take a 1-0 lead into half-time.

Josh Windass scored the goal, but it was brilliantly created by Jordan Rhodes who, as he enters the final months of his deal at the club, has started to impress once again.

But Moore was denied his first win as Wednesday boss after an own goal from Callum Paterson levelled things with 20-minutes to play.

Rhodes took a lot of praise for his performance tonight and rightly so – he continues to put in the effort and tonight it showed.

