Sheffield Wednesday drew 1-1 at home to Huddersfield Town in the Championship tonight.

Sheffield Wednesday went into tonight’s game looking for their first win under Darren Moore, having lost all three of his opening games in the Wednesday dugout.

The visit of fellow strugglers Huddersfield Town presented a huge opportunity for Moore to put some points on the board, and he would’ve been delighted to take a 1-0 lead into half-time.

Josh Windass scored the goal, but it was brilliantly created by Jordan Rhodes who, as he enters the final months of his deal at the club, has started to impress once again.

But Moore was denied his first win as Wednesday boss after an own goal from Callum Paterson levelled things with 20-minutes to play.

Rhodes took a lot of praise for his performance tonight and rightly so – he continues to put in the effort and tonight it showed.

See what these Sheffield Wednesday fans had to say on Twitter about Rhodes’ performance tonight:

Great finish from Windass, but take a bow Jordan Rhodes. All about the build up and assist from him 👏🏻 #swfc #WAWAW — Matthew Theobald (@DirtyLyle) March 17, 2021

Jordan Rhodes doing what Jordan Rhodes does, what a ball 👏🏻 — LW🦉 (@liamward_6) March 17, 2021

Reyt player that Jordan Rhodes #swfc — lee (@LeeBetts98) March 17, 2021

Jordan Rhodes what a ball lad!! Good finish from Windass too, come on lads 🦉 — Ash Finney (@AshFinney1) March 17, 2021

That’s all Jordan Rhodes — Sam (@SamRaw_) March 17, 2021

Jordan Rhodes is a cut above — JW🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@JackWarbs) March 17, 2021