Speaking to The Hartlepool Mail, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock revealed why striker Britt Assombalonga was missing from the squad against Preston North End.

Neil Warnock opted for summer signing Chuba Akpom to keep his place up front for Middlesbrough against Preston North End on Tuesday evening. The former-Arsenal striker was preferred to both Ashley Fletcher and Britt Assombalonga.

However, the latter’s name was missing from the team sheet in midweek with many Middlesbrough fans speculating he could be nearing the exit door.

As reported on The72 earlier this week, Assombalonga was been linked with a move to Scottish Premier League champions Rangers. The Democratic Republic of Congo international is coming to the end of his current contract at Boro and would be free to join Steven Gerrard’s side for no transfer fee in the summer.

But speaking after his side’s 2-0 win, Warnock revealed that the £15 million striker missed the game through injury.

“He felt his hamstring yesterday which was tight and the physio said he didn’t think it was worth it,” said the Middlesbrough manager.

“He said to me tonight that he thought he’d be training on Thursday or Friday.”

This means Assombalonga will return to training before Boro’s trip to The Den to face Millwall this weekend. However, given his contract situation and his goal-shy return this season, Warnock could again opt for Akpom, or Fletcher, who recently returned to the fold from injury.

However, one player they will be missing will be Paddy McNair. The Northern Ireland midfielder picked up a knock against Preston and had to be substituted as a precaution. The club are awaiting scans to see the extent of the injury.

Anderen Dijksteel and Marcus Browne remain long-term absentees.