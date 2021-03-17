Nottingham Forest lost 2-0 at home to Norwich City in the Championship.

Nottingham Forest went into tonight’s game against league leaders Norwich City having not won in any of their last four Championship outings.

Chris Hughton’s side are proving hard to beat but also struggling to put any substantial points on the board, and tonight was another performance to forget for Forest.

First-half goals from Teemu Pukki and one-time Nottingham Forest man Kieran Dowell gave the Canaries a 2-0 lead at half-time, which they’d see out through to full-time.

Hughton handed goalkeeper Jordan Smith his first Championship start of the season tonight. But it was the 26-year-old who came under the spotlight after the first-half, owing to another poor showing in the Forest net.

The defeat leaves Forest in 17th-place of the table, whilst Norwich reopen their 10-point lead at the top.

See what these Nottingham Forest fans had to say on Twitter about Smith’s performance tonight:

When I saw our lineup I thought 4 or 5 nil! Jordan Smith has been drilled every time he’s stared a match! — Darren Hackett (@Darrennffc) March 17, 2021

I’m glad we get a season reminder of how truly awful Jordan Smith is. — Liam Harrison (@harrison_liam) March 17, 2021

Jordan Smith gives me nightmares. Honest bloke, but not good enough. Luke Freeman again… Can only assume we have to pay Sheff Utd if he doesn't play. can't comprehend why he plays otherwise. — Steve Stone's Mullet (@RedDogCam) March 17, 2021

Jordan Smith what a joke of a goalkeeper!!! — The Political Ape 🇬🇧 #EndLockdown #RuleBritannia (@king_simian) March 17, 2021

Jordan Smith is Sunday league standard at best #nffc — Dange (@Dan_eye26) March 17, 2021

Remember if Jordan smith made it pro any of you can 👍 — Nathan (@nffcnathann) March 17, 2021