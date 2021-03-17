QPR came from behind to beat Millwall 3-2 in the Championship tonight.

QPR went into tonight’s game in West London on the back of some patchy form – their early 2021 form had dwindled after back-to-back defeats going into this month, followed by back-to-back wins to put them back on track.

Defeat at home to Huddersfield Town last time out was a reminder of their inconsistencies though, and Mark Warburton won’t have been happy with his side’s first-half performance tonight.

Goals from Jed Wallace and Mason Bennett handed Millwall an unexpected 2-0 lead at half-time. Charlie Austin would pull one back for QPR after the break, before goals from Stefan Johansen and Jordy de Wijs completed an unexpected comeback.

There were some tired performances from both sides tonight, but Rs midfielder Geoff Cameron stood out as having a particularly bad night.

He started in midfield after being deployed at the back for much of the season, and garnered a lot of criticism for his performance throughout.

See what these QPR fans had to say on Twitter about Cameron’s performance tonight: