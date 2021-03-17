QPR came from behind to beat Millwall 3-2 in the Championship tonight.

QPR went into tonight’s game in West London on the back of some patchy form – their early 2021 form had dwindled after back-to-back defeats going into this month, followed by back-to-back wins to put them back on track.

Defeat at home to Huddersfield Town last time out was a reminder of their inconsistencies though, and Mark Warburton won’t have been happy with his side’s first-half performance tonight.

Goals from Jed Wallace and Mason Bennett handed Millwall an unexpected 2-0 lead at half-time. Charlie Austin would pull one back for QPR after the break, before goals from Stefan Johansen and Jordy de Wijs completed an unexpected comeback.

There were some tired performances from both sides tonight, but Rs midfielder Geoff Cameron stood out as having a particularly bad night.

He started in midfield after being deployed at the back for much of the season, and garnered a lot of criticism for his performance throughout.

See what these QPR fans had to say on Twitter about Cameron’s performance tonight:

Geoff Cameron gradually cementing his status as worst player at the club. — Alfie Mack (@MackAlfie) March 17, 2021

Geoff cameron in CM. Warburtons lost the plot. — CS10 (@Cps2300) March 17, 2021

Naive and predictable in the first half. Cameron in midfield doesn't work for us – it hasn't for a while now and Warbs should have known this. Multiple changes required #QPR — Josh M (@JRM_2491) March 17, 2021

Like all our last 4/5 home games. We dont need 3 CBs on the pitch, essentially 4 now!! Cameron looks lost in CM. I just don’t understand why we play Austin & Dykes but refuse to put balls into the box! 3 changes at half time needed. #qpr — W12 Podcast (@W12Podcast) March 17, 2021

Cameron 😂😂 Got to be the worst individual display I’ve seen for some time #QPR — Michael (@Mike_H92) March 17, 2021

Cameron makes us worse #QPR — DC (@DazzaCumber) March 17, 2021