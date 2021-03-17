In a Middlesbrough Q&A session, The Hartlepool Mail journalist Joe Nicholson was asked his opinion on whether both Yannick Bolasie and Neeskens Kebano will remain at the club next season.

Both Bolasie and Kebano are on loan at Middlesbrough from the Premier League. The former is currently at Everton, whereas the latter’s parent club is Fulham.

The duo were seen as dispensable and were shipped out on temporary deals in January. Middlesbrough have been the beneficiaries this season and are seeing the best of the pair.

When asked if there was a chance that both players could remain at the club beyond their current loan deals, The Hartlepool Mail writer Joe Nicholson weighed in with his thoughts and expectations.

‘In Bolasie’s case, he is on loan from Everton but his contract at Goodison Park will end at the end of the season,’ he said.

‘There will be plenty of clubs interested in the 31-year-old, so the player will have to decide what is best for his career.’

Since signing for the Toffees back in 2018, Bolasie has been plagued with injuries. He has played just 29 times in the Premier League for the club. He has been subject to four loan moves away from Goodison Park in his short time there, plying his trade at Aston Villa, Anderlecht, Sporting Lisbon and now Middlesbrough.

‘As for Kebano, he is under contract at Fulham until 2022 so if the Cottergers are relegated from the Premier League, it’s likely they’ll want to keep him’ continued Nicholson.

‘Should Scott Parker’s side stay in the top flight, though, his chances the 29-year-old is likely to remain surplus to requirements.’

Fulham are currently in 18th position in the Premier League table and are two points from safety with nine games left to play.

There is a strong possibility they could be playing in the second tier very soon and that will undoubtedly be a determining factor whether Bolasie’s Democratic Republic of Congo teammate stays or goes.

Ultimately Nicholson believes it may be too soon to come to a conclusion, with plenty still up for grabs for both Middlesbrough and the loan duo’s parent clubs between now and the end of the campaign.

‘At present it’s too early to assess the situation, with Boro still evaluating their contract options,’ he said.