Inter Milan’s Ashley Young is ‘set to stall’ contract talks in Italy, and is reportedly considering a return to Watford.

Football League World claim that the 35-year-old is stalling on contract negotiations at Inter Milan. He’s in his second season in Italy and has enjoyed a largely successful stint following his Manchester United departure.

The former England international spent nine seasons at Old Trafford, but his journey began with Watford back in the 2003/04 season.

He’d graduated through the Hornets’ youth academy and would make 110 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring 22 goals before leaving for Aston Villa midway through the 2006/07 campaign.

Now though, Young could be heading back to where it all began – 14 years after he initially left the club for Aston Villa where he’d go on to add a further 190 appearances and 38 goals to his record, making his England debut whilst at the club too.

It’s a long-shot for Watford to reunite with Young, who’ll no doubt be on a bumper contract in Italy after his years at Manchester United.

Watford under Xisco Munoz have become automatic promotion contenders in the Championship this season.

They started the campaign under Vladimir Ivic. Watford’s time under the Serbian manager seems an age ago and in the time since his departure, the club seems to have turned a corner on the pitch.

Munoz’s side have won eight of their last nine Championship fixtures to find themselves in 2nd-place of the table with nine games of the season remaining.

Last night’s win at Rotherham United gives them a three point lead over Swansea City in 3rd, but the Swans have a game in hand.

A return to Vicarage Road for Young would be a nice move for all involved, but money could be the defining factor, and Watford would likely need Premier League football to lure him back.