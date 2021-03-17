As reported by The Yorkshire Post, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has ruled his side out of the play-off race.

Middlesbrough won their second game in four days on Tuesday night, beating Preston North End 2-0. Their home form has been an issue of late but will take heart from back to back wins at the Riverside.

The victory sees Boro jump up one place from ninth to eight. They are currently five points outside of the top six, although Barnsley and Reading both have games in hand on Warnock’s side.

There are 10 games remaining between now and the end of the season and Boro face a difficult run-in which could make or break them. In their next four games they face three of the top seven.

Millwall are their opponents on Saturday away from home. But after their visit to The Den, they take on Bournemouth, Watford and Barnsley.

Middlesbrough drew with Bournemouth earlier in the season 1-1 but lost to Watford on the opening day by a solitary goal. They did beat Barnsley 2-1 in the league, although the Tykes won 2-0 in the Carabao Cup to knock out Boro back in September.

When asked if his side stand a chance of making the play-offs this season, Warnock wasn’t optimistic.

“I don’t think we have much chance, really,” he said. “I don’t think you will have bookies giving us small odds.”

“We’ve still got to keep winning and going down to Millwall is not an easy game. But we go down there in good spirits and to win two in four days, you cannot do any more.”

Middlesbrough look like they will be without one of their best players this season when they take on Millwall. Paddy McNair picked up an injury in their win against Preston and had to be substituted.