Hull City are interested in Excelsior defender Brandon Ormonde-Ottewill, according to a report by Hull Live

The Tigers have identified the left-back as a possible transfer target for the summer.

Ormonde-Ottewill, who is 25 years old, currently plays in the Dutch second tier.

Hull are top of League One with 10 games left to play as they eye an immediate return to the Championship under Grant McCann.

Ormonde-Ottewill joined Arsenal’s academy at the age of eight and rose up through the youth ranks of the Gunners. He never made a senior appearance for the London club and was released in 2015.

He was subsequently snapped up by Swindon Town on a free transfer after impressing them on trial. He went on to play 56 games for the Robins over two seasons, chipping in with two goals from defence.

The ex-England youth international then left England for Holland and initially had a brief spell at Helmond Sport before linking up with FC Dordrecht in 2018.

Ormonde-Ottewill became a key player for the Eerste Divisie outfit and spent two seasons with them before switching to Excelsior.

A move back to the Football League could be on the cards for him this summer as Hull consider a swoop.

The Tigers had a break from the action last night and are back this weekend against Shrewsbury Town away as they look to extend their impressive run of form.