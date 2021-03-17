Former Sheffield Wednesday favourite Michail Antonio has opted against playing for England and will instead represent Jamaica at international level, reports Sky Sports news.

Antonio, 30, was torn between representing the Three Lions or Jamaica at international level. He was approached by Jamaica last month and now Sky Sports reports that the West Ham man ‘has decided his intentional future lies with Jamaica’.

He’d previously been named in two England squad but was never handed his full debut, with Jamaica next in action against USA next month.

It seems an age ago since Antonio was turning heads at Hillsborough. He initially joined on loan from Reading midway through he 2011/12 campaign, signing permanently at the end of that season.

In two-and-a-half seasons at the club, Antonio featured 84 times in all competitions and scored 18 goals, leaving in 2014 for Nottingham Forest.

He spent a full season at the City Ground before joining West Ham soon after the start of the following 2015/16 campaign, and he’s gradually become a fan favourite at the club.

Today, Sheffield Wednesday fans will say they could do with a player like Antonio back at the club.

Darren Moore’s side currently sit in 23rd-place of the Championship table having lost their last seven fixtures, with seven points separating them from safety.

They’ve a crucial Championship clash at home to fellow strugglers Huddersfield Town tonight – a win could pull them to within one point of Rotherham United in 22nd, but it’s a huge ask for the Owls to revert their current run of form.