In an interview with Lancs Live, Preston North End midfielder spoke out about the referee’s decision to send off Alan Browne against Middlesbrough on Tuesday evening.

Preston North End midfielder Browne tangled with Middlesbrough’s Sam Morsy off the ball. The referee ultimately saw Browne kick out at the Egypt international and gave him his marching orders with a straight red card.

However, replays show Morsy threw a flailing arm into the Preston man’s face, before he retaliated.

Neil Warnock was asked why he substituted Morsy at half-time and it was because the opposition players were targeting him. The Boro boss claimed they were looking to get him riled up and prompt a reaction and singled out Paul Gallagher for criticism.

But speaking to Lancs Live, Gallagher responded, claiming that the decision was incorrect and swung the game in Middlesbrough’s favour.

“A decision comes where, if we’re being honest, it should have been ours, it should have been them sent off,” he said.

“It’s not nice talking about referees but he didn’t see it. He says it was the fourth official. He got to see the first action where Morsy throws out twice at Alan.”

Gallagher went on to throw allegations at Morsy, stating that he has done this plenty of times before.

“I remember him doing it at Deepdale, he’s got a history of this.

“He did it at Deepdale and I said that to him. Even his own players say he does it in training, so it’s one of them.

“I don’t like making excuses but when it’s blatant like that that’s going to change and swing the games it’s not nice to see.”

Gallagher’s comments on the decision match that of his manager’s. Alex Neil said the red card was an ‘extremely poor decision’ and believes Morsy was the ‘aggressor’ and should have received the same punishment.

The sending off means Browne will now miss Preston’s next three games. They take on Luton Town and Norwich City at Deepdale before taking the trip to Swansea City. He will return to the fold for their game against Brentford on April 10th.

The 2-0 defeat the Riverside leaves them in 16th position in the Championship table. They are 12 points off the relegation zone and 17 points off the top six.