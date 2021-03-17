Chris Wilder became very close to joining Charlton Athletic back in 2016.

He was poised to join the Addicks from Northampton Town before Sheffield United swooped in.

Wilder, who is 53 years old, felt a move to the club he supported was too good to turn down and off to Bramall Lane he went.

The Yorkshireman guided the Blades from League One to the Premier League during his time at the helm. He has now departed and will be weighing up his next move.

In an interview with The Sack Race on YouTube in February last year, Wilder opened up over his proposed Charlton move: “It’s a club that I really admire, a very similar club to Sheffield United. Working-class club, the heartbeat of South London, it produces young players, it’s an honest football club.

“I was due for a press conference at two o’clock and I was intercepted along the way. The night before I got a phone call asking if I’d be interested in speaking to the board of directors of Sheffield United in London”.

The rest is history and Wilder’s tenure at Sheffield United will be remembered for many years by their supporters.

Charlton are in the hunt for a manager now after Lee Bowyer’s departure to his former club Birmingham City, though it is unlikely that Wilder would drop into League One now and is likely to take a break until the right job comes up.

The Addicks won 3-2 at home to Bristol Rovers last night under caretaker boss Johnnie Jackson.

They are expected to name a new boss before the weekend, with AFC Wimbledon up next.