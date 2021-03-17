Derby County’s proposed takeover led by Sheikh Khaled has finally fallen through, and current Rams owner Mel Morris is now in talks with other buyers.

John Percy of the Derbyshire Telegraph took to Twitter to announce that Derby County are ‘furious’ with Bin Zayed International, after finally scrapping their takeover.

It’s been in the making for almost a year and has stolen their headlines all throughout the season.

Now though, the deal is finally off and Morris will look into potential new buyers for the club, as their long-term future continues to hang in the balance.

On the pitch, Wayne Rooney’s side continue to fall short having now gone six Championship games without a win, despite last night’s impressive comeback v Brentford.

But the news of Sheikh Khaled’s takeover finally falling through has sparked a strong reaction from Derby County fans – see what some of them had to say on Twitter below: