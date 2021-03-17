Wolves could sell in-demand Dion Sanderson for just £2 million this summer, as per a report by Football Insider.

The defender has been in impressive form on loan at Sunderland this season.

Sanderson, who is 21 years old, is believed to be on the radar of Sheffield United as they look ahead to the next campaign.

Championship duo Huddersfield Town and Bristol City are also said to be interested, as reported by the Daily Mail earlier this month.

Read: Birmingham City and Sunderland January target receives first international call-up

Wolves have a decision to make at the end of this campaign as to whether he has a long-term future at Molinuex and may cash in on him.

Sanderson joined Sunderland on a season-long loan last summer and has since made 21 appearances in all competitions for the North East club as they eye a promotion from League One.

Lee Johnson’s side are keen on signing him this summer but that will depend on what league they playing in next term. They are currently 4th in the third tier.

Read: Sunderland loan starlet wanted by Barnsley and Cardiff City

Sanderson is a product of the Wolves academy and rose up through their youth ranks as a youngster. He made his first-team debut in October 2019 in a League Cup clash against rivals Aston Villa.

That is his first and only senior appearance for them to date but he did spend the second-half of last season on loan at Cardiff City, where he played 10 times for the Welsh side.

Will Wolves sell Sanderson?