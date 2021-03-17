Football League-linked attacker Kevin Nisbet has been called up to Scotland’s squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers (see tweet below).

The Hibernian man has received his first ever call-up for his country and they gear up to face Austria, Israel and the Faroe Island.

Birmingham City wanted to sign him in January but Hibs held out for their valuation of him, believed to be around £3 million, as reported by the Daily Record at the time.

League One promotion hopefuls Sunderland were also said to be interested in the last transfer window according to the Scottish Sun.

Nisbet, who is 23 years old, has caught the eye this season in the Scottish Premiership this season and has scored 14 goals in all competitions.

In fact, he has been in fine form over the past few campaigns. He scored 34 goals for Raith Rovers two years ago in the Scottish League One before firing 23 goals in 32 games for Dunfermline in the Championship last term.

He got his move to the Scottish top flight last summer and stepped up with ease to life in a higher league.

He started his career at Partick Thistle and broke into their first-team as a youngster. However, he left them in 2018 and has since worked his way back up.

A move to the Football League didn’t materialise this past winter but Nisbet will be looking to make his Scotland debut after getting the call-up.