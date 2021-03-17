Michael Dawson and Michael Hefele will not be offered new deals by Nottingham Forest this summer, as per a report by The Athletic.

The defensive duo are both out of contract at the end of the season.

The Athletic suggest they ‘will almost certainly not be offered new deals’ as Forest cast an eye on the next campaign.

Dawson, who is 37 years old, could be kept on by the Reds in a coaching capacity. He started his career at the City Ground before embarking on spells at Tottenham Hotspur and Hull City.

The ex-England international then returned to the club where it all began for him in 2018 and has since played 32 times in all competitions.

Hefele is way down the pecking order under Chris Hughton and will be weighing up his next move.

The German centre-back has made just 18 appearances for the Reds since joining the club from Huddersfield Town in January 2018.

He had spells in Germany at Unterhaching, Greuther Furth and Dynamo Dresden before Huddersfield lured him to England for the first time in 2016.

Hefele became an instant hit under David Wagner and helped the Terriers gain promotion to the Premier League against the odds in 2017. However, he lost his place with the Yorkshire side in the top flight and was sold to Forest two years ago.

He has struggled to live up to his days at Huddersfield with Forest and needs to leave.

