Birmingham City have turned to Lee Bowyer as their new boss. Here are five players he could target for his new side this summer-

Chuks Aneke, Charlton Athletic



Bowyer could look to raid Charlton Athletic for some signings at the end of the season. Aneke, who is the Addicks top scorer this term with 13 goals to his name, is out of contract at the end of June and is currently due to become a free agent.

Jake Forster-Caskey, Charlton Athletic



His deal at the Valley has also entered it’s final months and he is yet to put pen-to-paper on an extension. He would give Birmingham more options and depth in midfield for the next campaign.

Lyle Taylor, Nottingham Forest



The Monserrat international was prolific for Bowyer at Charlton and scored 36 goals in 67 games under him. He has managed five goals in all competitions for Forest but could the Blues try and tempt him away from the City Ground this summer?

Sullay Kaikai, Blackpool



He has been a key player for the Tangerines in League One since joining them in 2019. The ex-Crystal Palace winger had a loan spell under Bowyer a couple of seasons ago. His current deal expires this summer, but the Seasiders hold an option to keep him for another 12 months.

Cameron Jerome, MK Dons



Had to put this one in. The experienced striker played for the Blues, alongside Bowyer, when they won the League Cup in 2011. Jerome has bagged 15 goals this season for MK Dons and evidently still has it.



Good appointment for Birmingham?