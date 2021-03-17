Sky Sports have confirmed that a 22-year old man has been charged and arrested by Police for racially abusing Middlesbrough star Yannick Bolasie.

The Middlesbrough winger received a message on his Instagram account from a man racially abusing him last week. He posted a screenshot of the direct message on Twitter with the caption ‘Something seriously wrong with people… keyboard warriors. Still yet to meet a person who had this energy when they saw me’.

The club condemned the abuse, labelling it both ‘vile’ and ‘unacceptable’. They released a statement showing solidarity with Bolasie and saying the authorities must do more to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

Well this looks to be the case this time around. The Police released a statement of their own, with a spokesperson revealing the following that ‘a 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a racially aggravated comment posted online.’

The social media site Instagram that the message was received on said that the account has been ‘blocked from sending messages for a set period of time’. Also they advised that if the man violated any policies or terms and conditions in the future, that his account would be banned and removed.

Bolasie started Middlesbrough’s game against Preston on Tuesday evening and performed excellently at The Riverside in the 2-0 win. Boro fans rallied online, praising the performance of the Democratic Republic of Congo international. He is currently on loan from Premier League outfit Everton but is out of contract in the summer.