Former Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson has reportedly ‘expressed an interest’ in taking the vacant Portsmouth job.

Sunderland parted ways with Parkinson back in November. He’d spent 13-months at the helm but left in disarray, having lost the players and the fan-base.

His exit was timely and since, Sunderland have flourished under Lee Johnson, winning the EFL Trophy last weekend and looking good for a top-six finish.

That same weekend, Portsmouth lost at Wembley to Salford City in the replay of last season’s EFL Trophy final, prompting the dismissal of Kenny Jackett.

His side have started to regress in their bid for promotion for League One, but now they look set to appoint former Huddersfield Town and Lincoln City boss Danny Cowley.

Needless to say though, Parkinson’s links to Portsmouth have prompted a strong reaction from Sunderland fans, who’d largely be in favour of him joining one of their promotion rivals in Pompey.

See what these Sunderland fans had to say on Twitter about the reports:

PLEASE Phil Parkinson

PLEASE Phil Parkinson

PLEASE Phil Parkinson

PLEASE Phil Parkinson

PLEASE Phil Parkinson

PLEASE Phil Parkinson

PLEASE Phil Parkinson — LeBenji (@LeBenjiboo) March 17, 2021

I’m praying he goes their, they’ll be in a relegation scrap 🤣 — aaron showler🇫🇷 (@aaronshowler1) March 17, 2021

Honestly think Parkinson would do well for them. They certainly wouldn’t concede as many set piece goals as they do now https://t.co/3ak5UZdXcF — David Hindmarsh (@DavidHindmarsh7) March 16, 2021

Hahaha imagine Parky at Portsmouth. https://t.co/PjxkvnDfRJ — Ewan (@ewanb1992) March 16, 2021