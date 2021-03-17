Speaking after Middlesbrough won 2-0 over Preston North End on Tuesday evening, manager Neil Warnock was critical of one opposition player in particular.

Jordan Storey’s own goal put Middlesbrough ahead in the 22nd minute, slicing Yannick Bolasie’s cross past Daniel Iversen in the Preston North End net. Substitute Marcus Tavernier, making his return after injury, scored a header to put the game to bed in the second-half.

The away side had to play the majority of the match with 10 men. Midfielder Alan Browne was given his marching orders after a clash with Boro man Sam Morsy off the ball midway through the first-half.

Preston boss Alex Neil labelled the decision ‘extremely poor’, but his opposition manager Neil Warnock claimed he hadn’t seen it back.

“It was the least of my worries at halftime and full time,” he said.

“So I’ve not even seen it.

“I heard them complaining on the bench but the ref had a good view.”

After the incident, Sam Morsy was taken off at half-time. Warnock justified this decision, claiming it was in response to the Preston players attempting to get a rise out of him. The Boro boss singled out Paul Gallagher as the main antagonist, criticising him for his exploits on the pitch.

“With Gallagher, I didn’t like his actions against Sam, so I thought the less of the two evils was bringing him off. He was gutted but he understood.”

Tavernier replaced Morsy at the break and was able to make an instant impact just six minutes after coming on. He was quickest to react after Chuba Akpom’s strike had hit the crossbar, steering a header in to make it 2-0.

Preston will be without Alan Browne for their next three fixtures, as they take on Luton Town, Norwich City and Swansea City. Whereas Sam Morsy will be hoping he can start Middlesbrough’s next game when they take on Millwall on Saturday before the international break.