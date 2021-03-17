Former Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson has declared his interest in the Portsmouth job, reports Alex Crook.

The former Sunderland boss was sacked earlier in the season, following a 13-month spell in charge of the Black Cats.

His side were putting in some turgid performances as they vied to break into the top-six of the League One table, and his exit was widely expected.

Having been out of work since November, Parkinson has now expressed an interest in the vacant Portsmouth job:

Am told Alan Pardew and Phil Parkinson have both expressed an interest in the #Pompey job — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) March 16, 2021

Sunderland’s League One rivals Portsmouth parted ways with Kenny Jackett last weekend. It came after his side’s EFL Trophy defeat v Salford City at Wembley, and with Pompey falling behind in their bid for promotion into the Championship.

But the club look set to hand former Huddersfield Town and Lincoln City manager Danny Cowley the job, and so Parkinson doesn’t seem to be in the running as it stands.

As for Sunderland, their decision to part ways with Parkinson earlier in the season has since paid dividends.

New manager Lee Johnson has already added some silverware to the trophy cabinet, lifting this season’s EFL Trophy last weekend and making genuine promotion contenders out of his side during his short tenure.

That combined with new ownership makes for two contrasting halves of this season for Sunderland.

They currently sit in 4th-place of the League One table – just four points outside the top two and with a game in hand, with a trip to Accrington Stanley on the cards tonight.