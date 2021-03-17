Speaking to The Lancashire Post, Preston North End boss Alex Neil had his say on midfielder Alan Browne’s red card against Middlesbrough in midweek.

Preston North End’s visit to the Riverside Stadium ended in a 2-0 defeat. An own goal from Lilywhites’ defender Jordan Storey and a header from Middlesbrough’s Marcus Tavernier separated the two sides.

However, Alex Neil’s side had to play the whole of the second-half with ten men. Alan Browne had been adjudged to have kicked out at Boro midfielder Sam Morsy and was shown a straight red card.

Replays show that both Morsy had initiated the first contact, catching Browne with a flailing arm. Browne then reacted and was given his marching orders.

Neil described the decision as ‘extremely poor’ and believes it swung the game Middlesbrough’s way.

“I’m pretty sure you guys have seen it back,” he said.

“It is an extremely poor decision in my opinion, I have seen it back.

“The lad Sam Morsy hits with a sort of forearm in the back of the head. Sometimes when the ball is there you don’t see someone and you catch them.

“But he was right in front of him, he catches him and flings his arm at him as well.

“Alan instinctively reacts because not only has he been hit once, he’s been hit twice. It hard to accept and hard to understand how the referee and his assistants can see Alan’s part but not Sam Morsy’s part which has basically changed the game in their favour.

“Their player has been the aggressor and our player has reacted off the back of that aggression.”

The result leaves Preston in 16th position in the Championship table. They are 12 points off the relegation zone and 17 points off the top six and will be expected to finish around mid-table.

Middlesbrough on the other hand are just five points outside the play-off places after their win. They have jumped up a place from ninth to eighth but face a tough run of fixtures between now and the end of the season.

Browne will now miss Preston’s next three games. They take on Luton Town and Norwich City at Deepdale before taking the trip to Swansea City. He will return to the fold for their game against Brentford on April 10th.