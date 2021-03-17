Middlesbrough’s 2-0 home win over Preston North End on Tuesday evening saw them bridge the gap between them and the play-offs to just five points.

Middlesbrough moved up one place into eighth and will be looking to make a jump into the top six between now and the end of the season.

An own goal from Jordan Storey and a Marcus Tavernier header separated the two sides on Tuesday evening. But despite the result there was an overriding worry for Neil Warnock’s side.

Midfielder Paddy McNair was substituted with an injury midway through the second-half. The Northern Ireland international has been one of the club’s standout players so far this campaign.

Speaking after the game Warnock gave an update on the 25-year-old utility man.

“It’s a funny one,” said the Boro boss.

“It’s round the front of his kneecap.

“He knew straight away he’d have to come off. I haven’t spoken to the doc because I’ve had to do all the interviews. We’ll find out later.

“If he can’t play he won’t be going (on international duty) but I won’t say that until we know the damage.”

Middlesbrough will be hoping to have McNair back when they face Millwall this weekend. But the game could come too soon to recover.

If he misses the international break through injury, Boro will do all they can to have him fit and ready to take on fellow play-off chasers Bournemouth on April 2nd.

With just 10 games left to play Middlesbrough stand every chance of making the top six. After their trip to Millwall on Saturday, they take on Bournemouth, Watford, and Barnsley back to back. This could really make or break their season and will give a good indication whether they can make the play-offs.

After the top six trio, Boro face Queens Park Rangers, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Luton Town and Wycombe Wanderers.