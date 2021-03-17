Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer has spoken out on his recent decision to leave Charlton Athletic, after three years at The Valley.

Birmingham City have now officially parted ways with Aitor Karanka, bringing in a former player in Bowyer.

He’s just come out of his first managerial tenure, overseeing 157 games in charge of Charlton Athletic in which he won promotion from League One back in 2019.

He gave the fans some good memories and he leaves them in a better place than when he took charge back in 2018. But speaking to London News Online about his recent move to St Andrew’s, Bowyer made this interesting comparison between Charlton and Birmingham City:

“I believe I can get these players going again. When I first took over at Charlton the fans and the players had this distance – the staff and everyone was down. It’s the same here. I know we haven’t got the fans here and they’d play a massive part.”

This season has been a nightmare from start to finish for Birmingham City. The contrast between fan, player and manager had reached an all-time high under Karanka, who leaves Blues broken and staring down the barrel of relegation into League One.

But as Bowyer explains, Birmingham City are in a very similar situation to what Charlton Athletic were when he took over. Being a former Blues favourite as well, his passion and love for the club will be a driving force in their bid for Championship survival.

He understands the club, the fans and the effect that football has on the city. He understands the perilous situation that they’re in and in one interview as manager, he’s shown more passion that Karanka showed in his entire tenure.

It’s definitely a step in right direction from Birmingham City, who host Reading in the Championship tonight.