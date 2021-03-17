Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has hailed the impact of second-half substitute Louie Sibley after scoring a late equaliser v Brentford last night.

Derby County clawed back from two goals down to take a point from Brentford in the Championship last night.

It was a classic two-half game in which Brentford dominated the opening stages, taking a 2-0 lead into half-time thanks to goals from Ivan Toney and Sergi Canos.

But Lee Gregory would start the comeback for Derby soon after the restart, with Sibley netting his first Championship goal of the season late on.

Speaking to The Athletic’s Ryan Conway after last night, Rooney said of Sibley:

WR on Sibley: “I just wanna say that I didn’t want to have a go at him. It was my way of challenging him. He was great today.” — Ryan Conway (@RJConway92) March 16, 2021

Rooney was heavily criticised by Derby County fans for his own criticism of Sibley after the 1-0 defeat at home to Millwall last time out.

The youngster came off the bench late on and had a golden opportunity to pull Derby County back on level terms, but he couldn’t find the net, and Rooney said of him that night:

WR critical of Sibley: “He has to do more. He has to do more. When he gets these moments – and I know it wasn’t long – he has to show something.” — Ryan Conway (@RJConway92) March 13, 2021

So was that above criticism actually a sly plan from Rooney to get Sibley firing?

Having worked under some of the game’s best managers, Rooney will certainly have a trick or two up his sleeve, and having been a young and hungry striker himself he’ll for sure know how t get the best out of players like Sibley.

The point last night leaves Derby County in 19th-place of the Championship table, now with an eight-point gap to the bottom three.