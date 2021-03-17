Coventry City lost 2-0 away at Luton Town in the Championship last night.

For both Coventry City and Luton Town, last night’s game at Kenilworth Road was a huge opportunity to put some points on the board.

But it was the home side who would claim all of them – goals from James Bree and Elijah Adebayo sealed a comfortable 2-0 win, with Kyle McFadzean having been sent off for Coventry in between the two goals.

It leaves Coventry in 20th-place of the Championship table and just six points above Rotherham United in 22nd.

There were a number of poor individual performances last night, but for Coventry City fans it was goalkeeper Ben Wilson who struggled the most.

His errors proved costly last night, and many think that the 28-year-old’s time in the starting line-up is now drawing to an end.

See what these Coventry City fans had to say on Twitter about Wilson last night:

we need an URGENT goalkeeper. Ben Wilson doesn't pass any security and I don't know what's going on with Marosi. Unfortunately, some are already dropping in Hamer income. #pusb — Coventry City Brasil (@CoventryBrasil) March 16, 2021

Ben Wilson possibly the worse goalkeeping display I've seen from a professional keeper there. 😂 #PUSB #CCFC — Danny S White (@dannyswhite) March 16, 2021

Surprised Ben Wilson caught COVID-19 when he can't even catch a ball tonight #PUSB — Liam (@LiamCov95) March 16, 2021

Ben Wilson deffo has Luton on his acca #pusb — Ryan Green (@RyanGreen1987) March 16, 2021

I’m sorry but Ben Wilson has cost us 2 goals, a man, and a good shout at points. That’s some 40 minutes. Inexcusable #pusb — Bruce George (@Craggs21) March 16, 2021

Just bloody sub Ben Wilson enough of this clown show #PUSB — Twist 'n' Shout (@TnsCov) March 16, 2021