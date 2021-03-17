Coventry City lost 2-0 away at Luton Town in the Championship last night.

For both Coventry City and Luton Town, last night’s game at Kenilworth Road was a huge opportunity to put some points on the board.

But it was the home side who would claim all of them – goals from James Bree and Elijah Adebayo sealed a comfortable 2-0 win, with Kyle McFadzean having been sent off for Coventry in between the two goals.

It leaves Coventry in 20th-place of the Championship table and just six points above Rotherham United in 22nd.

There were a number of poor individual performances last night, but for Coventry City fans it was goalkeeper Ben Wilson who struggled the most.

His errors proved costly last night, and many think that the 28-year-old’s time in the starting line-up is now drawing to an end.

See what these Coventry City fans had to say on Twitter about Wilson last night: