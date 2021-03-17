Swansea City lost 3-0 away at Bournemouth in the Championship last night.

Swansea City’s promotion hopes took another dent last night, after they were thumped 3-0 away at Jonathan Woodgate’s Bournemouth.

Philip Billing opened the scoring early on with an acrobatic finish, with Joel Latibeaudiere scoring an owl goal on the cusp of half-time.

The second-half got underway and Steve Cooper made an attacking-minded change by bringing on Morgan Whittaker for Latibeaudiere, and Whittaker would give a good account of himself.

But his striking counterpart Jamal Lowe would not – Arnaut Danjuma sealed the win late on but for Swans fans, the performance of Lowe was a talking point last night.

He’s scored some crucial goals for Swansea this season. But the Englishman has struggled of late and as the season’s drawn out, he’s seemingly lost interest.

See what these Swansea City fans had to say on Twitter about his performance last night: