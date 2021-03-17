Swansea City lost 3-0 away at Bournemouth in the Championship last night.

Swansea City’s promotion hopes took another dent last night, after they were thumped 3-0 away at Jonathan Woodgate’s Bournemouth.

Philip Billing opened the scoring early on with an acrobatic finish, with Joel Latibeaudiere scoring an owl goal on the cusp of half-time.

The second-half got underway and Steve Cooper made an attacking-minded change by bringing on Morgan Whittaker for Latibeaudiere, and Whittaker would give a good account of himself.

But his striking counterpart Jamal Lowe would not – Arnaut Danjuma sealed the win late on but for Swans fans, the performance of Lowe was a talking point last night.

He’s scored some crucial goals for Swansea this season. But the Englishman has struggled of late and as the season’s drawn out, he’s seemingly lost interest.

See what these Swansea City fans had to say on Twitter about his performance last night:

If Whittaker doesn’t start on Saturday and Lowe does I give up on life — Brad 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@SCFC_Bradv2) March 16, 2021

I’ll put it out there, Whittaker has to start on Saturday after that impressive cameo this evening. I understand that Jamal Lowe is running on empty, but he’s also looking throughly disinterested and not even trying. Whittaker outshone him in one half of football. — Tom Powell (@tom_powell6) March 16, 2021

I think Jamal Lowe Is lacking energy and confidence. Can you please give him a few more marks out of 10 than he deserved. So perhaps 5 in total 👍 We need him to get his form back!! — 🇬🇮Paul “Chappie” Chapman🦢🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@paulchapman18) March 16, 2021

Stop tweeting and playing Jamal Lowe, thanks. — YJB 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@YJB1912) March 16, 2021

Don’t want to see Conor Hourihane or Jamal Lowe starting on Saturday. Jay Fulton & Morgan Whittaker HAVE to play instead of them 👍 — Rhys (@SCFC_Rhys2) March 16, 2021

Jamal Lowe has put in one of the worst individual performances I’ve ever seen from a footballer tonight. — Charlie (@mumblesboi87) March 16, 2021

If we’re being honest we’re punching well above our weight, Bournemouth are a better team than us we’ve just been more consistent. Doesn’t help when you play with 10 men mind you, Jamal Lowe has given it away at any given opportunity — The North Bank (@thenorthbank2) March 16, 2021