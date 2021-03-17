Brentford drew 2-2 away at Derby County in the Championship last night.

Brentford rather unexpectedly took a two goal lead early on into the game at Pride Park last night. Ivan Toney and Sergi Canos scored for the Bees, who looked to be cruising towards a routine away win.

Derby County looked abject last night. But Wayne Rooney’s side somehow found a way back into the game with Lee Gregory scoring what looked to be a consolation goal soon after the restart.

Thomas Frank’s side went on the defensive and were breached late on, with Louie Sibley scoring just his first Championship goal of the season to claim an all important point for the Rams.

As for Brentford, their hopes of a top two finish seem to drifting away – they now sit five points behind Watford in 2nd-place, but they do have a game in hand on the Hornets.

One player took a lot of criticism last night, as he has done all season – Bryan Mbeumo. He was a fan favourite last year but this time round, the Frenchman looks to have lost all his confidence and all his ability.

See what these Brentford fans had to say on Twitter about Mbeumo’s performance last night:

And last thing on brentford Bryan Mbeumo this season has the worst touch of any footballer I have ever seen. He may as well have a hole in his foot — Tommy Harris (@TommyH24993) March 16, 2021

Nah mbeumo is the problem — James Punter (@JamesPunter7) March 16, 2021

Too late, should have taken mbeumo off for ages ago as he was having a shocker — David (@DJM_views) March 16, 2021

If we had wingers we’d go up. Mbeumo missing for 5 yards…. big yikes — L (@2342343L) March 16, 2021

Bryan on the pitch for 80 minutes too long👍 — Jordan Forrester (@jordforrester) March 16, 2021

Mbeumo my boy what has happened to you — Alex Callow (@AlexCallow) March 16, 2021

Very poor and frustrating. Is anyone not seeing the Mbuemo I’m seeing?? He can’t be given any more chances, enough’s enough. — Neil Hooper (@nrhoops) March 16, 2021