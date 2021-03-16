Middlesbrough won their second game in four days at the Riverside, beating Preston North End 2-0.

An own goal from Preston’s Jordan Storey put Middlesbrough a goal up midway through the first-half. A cross from Everton loanee Yannick Bolasie proved difficult for Storey, who sliced his clearance into his own net.

The away side were down to ten men in the 36th minute with Alan Browne shown a red card for an off the ball collision with Sam Morsy. It looked to be retaliation after Morsy threw an arm into the face of the Preston midfielder.

Marcus Tavernier was introduced for the Egyptian international at half-time. The attacking midfielder didn’t take long to get into the action, scoring with just his second touch. After Chuba Akpom had crashed his shot against the crossbar, Tavernier was waiting to head home the rebound.

One player that stood out amongst several Middlesbrough fans was the man who grabbed the assist for their opener. Boro supporters took to Twitter to express how they felt about Yannick Bolasie.

Kebano has been an inspired signing and now Bolasie is getting fitter looks a real threat. Would be tempted to use NML as a central striker when he's fit enough to start — YOUAREMYBORO (@THEREALBORO) March 16, 2021

Good hour of football from Bolasie that. #Boro #UTB — Ian Smith (@Smithy_MFC84) March 16, 2021

Yannick bolasie is quality — Jack Bowden 🇨🇩🇨🇩🇨🇩 (@JackBow95698775) March 16, 2021

Strange half, we've done okay but have a man and goal advantage! Bolasie the standout player, providing all the excitement and creativity, hope Warnock can convince him to stay on next season! Looks like a game that will suit Watmore, NML and Johnson from the bench#UTB #Boro — Jake (@jakemmfc) March 16, 2021

Bolasie is so dangerous. — Lee (@Boston1960Lee) March 16, 2021

Hall excellent again. Bolasie class. Need someone on the end of his creativity now — David Robinson (@daverobbo71) March 16, 2021

HT: #Boro 1-0 Preston Far from the best performance or half of the season, but all that matters is Boro lead. After plenty of bad luck this season, luck has definitely been in their favour so far. On a side note: Bolasie is wonderful to watch.https://t.co/nXv1yh4eN1 — Craig Johns (@craig_johns) March 16, 2021

Yannick Bolasie is just a bit ridiculous isn’t he — Alex Hall (@boro_alex2) March 16, 2021

These two Boro fans believe they could have mounted a serious promotion charge had Bolasie been at the club since the start of the campaign.

Imagine if we'd have signed Bolasie in August like we were supposed too. — Lee (@Boston1960Lee) March 16, 2021

We'd be in the playoff spots if we'd have got Bolasie on the summer deadline day, quality player #Boro — Shaun 🇨🇩 (@boroweasel) March 16, 2021

The two goals ultimately decided the outcome on the day. The result means Middlesbrough move up to eighth after Cardiff’s draw with Stoke. Preston on the other hand drop to 16th.

Boro will be looking to continue their winning streak when they take on Millwall at The Den on Saturday at 3pm.