Middlesbrough won their second game in four days at the Riverside, beating Preston North End 2-0.

An own goal from Preston’s Jordan Storey put Middlesbrough a goal up midway through the first-half. A cross from Everton loanee Yannick Bolasie proved difficult for Storey, who sliced his clearance into his own net.

The away side were down to ten men in the 36th minute with Alan Browne shown a red card for an off the ball collision with Sam Morsy. It looked to be retaliation after Morsy threw an arm into the face of the Preston midfielder.

Stu Forster/Getty Images Sport

Marcus Tavernier was introduced for the Egyptian international at half-time. The attacking midfielder didn’t take long to get into the action, scoring with just his second touch. After Chuba Akpom had crashed his shot against the crossbar, Tavernier was waiting to head home the rebound.

One player that stood out amongst several Middlesbrough fans was the man who grabbed the assist for their opener. Boro supporters took to Twitter to express how they felt about Yannick Bolasie.

These two Boro fans believe they could have mounted a serious promotion charge had Bolasie been at the club since the start of the campaign.

The two goals ultimately decided the outcome on the day. The result means Middlesbrough move up to eighth after Cardiff’s draw with Stoke. Preston on the other hand drop to 16th.

Boro will be looking to continue their winning streak when they take on Millwall at The Den on Saturday at 3pm.