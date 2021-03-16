Rotherham United lost 4-1 at home to Watford in the Championship tonight.

Rotherham United featured for the first time in nearly two weeks this evening, having had their previous three fixtures postponed.

But the time off hasn’t done them any favours – they were beaten before half-time after goals from Francisco Sierralta, Ismaila Sarr and Ken Sema gave Watford a 3-0 lead.

Freddie Ladapo pulled one back in the second-half before Dan Gosling added Watford’s fourth to keep them in 2nd-place of the Championship table.

Meanwhile, Rotherham remain in 22nd and three points off safety. There were a number of poor performances tonight, but goalkeeper Jamal Blackman stood out among fans.

The man on loan from Chelsea made his 21st Championship appearance of the season tonight but struggled to cope with Watford’s attack.

See what these Rotherham United fans had to say on Twitter about Blackman’s performance:

Ye trying not to complain lol nowt against Blackman but he makes centre half’s nervous an no idea what he’s gona do… with victor he’s direct they know he’s coming an taking the bloody lot decisive is what you need.. only thing for victor kicking needs work on — matthew buttle (@mbuttle23) March 16, 2021

Wish Blackman would stay in his area #rufc — Jack Purkiss (@jackpurkiss95) March 16, 2021

i think id rather have cal the dragon from tiktok in net instead of blackman #rufc — Owen Connell (@Owen__Connell) March 16, 2021

Blackman makes me so nervous even when the balls in the opposition half #rufc — Josh Hart (@Joshshawhart) March 16, 2021

No good feeling sorry for ourselves, that defence do not trust Blackman, which makes them nervous. Wiles is NOT a Left wing back! Overall we’ve played ok without creating anything and sky need to accept we ain’t good at set pieces. Hopefully Watford rest a few 2nd half #rufc — Tony Wood (@babylonrass) March 16, 2021

Just an observation but noticed it whenever he plays why is Blackman always almost on edge of his 6 yard box when he tries to make a save? His positioning is awful #rufc — 🔴⚽️🔴 (@_IrufcI_) March 16, 2021