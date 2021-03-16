Rotherham United lost 4-1 at home to Watford in the Championship tonight.

Rotherham United featured for the first time in nearly two weeks this evening, having had their previous three fixtures postponed.

But the time off hasn’t done them any favours – they were beaten before half-time after goals from Francisco Sierralta, Ismaila Sarr and Ken Sema gave Watford a 3-0 lead.

Freddie Ladapo pulled one back in the second-half before Dan Gosling added Watford’s fourth to keep them in 2nd-place of the Championship table.

Meanwhile, Rotherham remain in 22nd and three points off safety. There were a number of poor performances tonight, but goalkeeper Jamal Blackman stood out among fans.

The man on loan from Chelsea made his 21st Championship appearance of the season tonight but struggled to cope with Watford’s attack.

See what these Rotherham United fans had to say on Twitter about Blackman’s performance: