Derby County drew 2-2 at home to Brentford in the Championship tonight.

Derby County hosted the Championship hopefuls this evening, but it was another performance to add to the growing list of forgettable ones under Wayne Rooney this season.

He was starting to come under the spotlight after tonight’s first-half performance, which saw Brentford goals from Ivan Toney and Sergi Canos.

Lee Gregory scored what looked to be a consolation in the second-half, before Louie Sibley completed an unlikely comeback from the Rams,

But there were a number of poor individual performances tonight, and Andre Wisdom stood out among Derby County fans as having a bad night.

The point leaves Rooney’s side in 19th-place of the table – now with an eight-point gap to the bottom three after Rotherham United’s defeat at home to Watford.

See what these Derby County fans had to say on Twitter about Wisdom’s performance v Brentford:

 