Middlesbrough take on Preston North End at the Riverside this evening in the Sky Bet Championship and will be looking to build on their recent win against Stoke City.

The 3-0 win came after a controversial loss to Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium the week prior and so Middlesbrough were thankful they could get back to winning ways against the Potters.

With just 10 games left between now and the end of the season, Middlesbrough will be hoping to keep pace with the Championship top six.

Boro sit in ninth position and are eight points outside of the play-off places. Preston on the other hand look to be out of the promotion race down in 15th. They are 17 points away from Barnsley in sixth, but are just 12 points above the relegation zone.

In his weekly Championship predictions, Sky Sports pundit David Prutton had his say on the outcome of Preston’s visit to Middlesbrough.

The former Nottingham Forest, Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder backed a win for Middlesbrough. He predicted a 2-0 win for the home side this week.

Although other games featured a more in-depth reasoning behind the score-line prediction, Prutton’s Middlesbrough v Preston prediction did not.

Last week, the Sky pundit correctly tipped Boro to triumph over Stoke, although he went for a 2-1 win. However, he guessed that Preston would come away with all three points at Wycombe with a 1-0 win. But it was the Chairboys that got some vital points on the board with a 1-0 victory of their own.